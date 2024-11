Mercato OM : Arsenal prêt à devancer Marseille pour Paul Pogba ?

🇫🇷🗣️ Emmanuel Petit: "Honestly, Arsenal should gamble on signing Paul Pogba."



"He will give everything on the pitch. It will take him a few weeks to get fully fit, but he will be so eager."



"There is a motivation that is priceless to a manager like Mikel Arteta. Pogba fits the… pic.twitter.com/NtAoITHYo4