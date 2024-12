Mercato PSG : Luis Enrique impose sa loi, deux gros départs en attente

🚨⚠️ Randal Kolo-Muani can leave PSG in January, same situation as Milan Škriniar.



Both have been left out of PSG squad and it was Luis Enrique’s decision, as @FabriceHawkins reports.



Kolo-Muani and Skriniar both expect to have doors open for exit in the next weeks. pic.twitter.com/DqJyABC2qf