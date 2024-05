Mercato : Il salue le transfert de Matvey Safonov au PSG

🚨🔴🔵 Matvey Safonov to Paris Saint-Germain, here we go!



Agreement sealed for Russian GK to join PSG from Krasnodar as revealed on Sunday.



€20m package agreed, add-ons included.



Contract until June 2029 for Sazonov who’s set to sign after medical tests. pic.twitter.com/Pkaufy4Gst