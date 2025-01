Mercato ASSE : Coup de tonnerre, Saint-Etienne tient le buteur recherché

🚨 Saint-Etienne and Lens have requested information from Sarajevo on the transfer of Giorgi Guliashvili 🇫🇷



Understand that Sarajevo have informed both teams that they want 3 mln. euros for the transfer.



13 goals and 4 assist in this season.. ✨ #ASSE #RCLens pic.twitter.com/6NYUJoVPM6