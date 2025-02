Mercato OM : Marseille a bouclé la signature de Amar Dedic

🚨🔵⚪️ Olympique Marseille have signed Amar Dedić on loan deal with potential obligation to buy clause.



Obligation will be triggered if he plays 50% of the games from now to June.



€1.5m loan fee plus €10m buy clause.



Ideal signing to cover both wings. Here we go. 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/GO4diI62uS