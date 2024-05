🚨⚪️ Rodrygo, not planning to leave Real Madrid as he’s super happy at the club and no changes are expected at all.



Those close to Rodrygo confirm plan to continue at Real, happy with the club’s strategy.



That’s why he signed new deal until 2028 with €1B clause months ago. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/eJtVUQZ7bj