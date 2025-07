Mercato : C’est enfin réglé, une star en route pour l’OM !

🚨🇬🇦 Understand Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now signed his contract termination at Al Qadsiah.



Auba, free agent and ready for new chapter after 21 goals and 4 assists in 36 games last season in Saudi.



Olympique Marseille, in concrete talks with his camp over two year deal. 👀 pic.twitter.com/jHtTQhyBUZ