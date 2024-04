RC Strasbourg : Patrick Vieira négocie le transfert d’un crack brésilien

🇧🇷 Andrey Santos registered most successful duel battles in four out of his last five games for Strasbourg. No player in Ligue 1 has managed this inside five games all season so far.



– 11/15 vs Reims

– 11/13 vs Toulouse

– 9/14 vs Rennes

– 11/15 vs Nantes



19 years of age.#CFC pic.twitter.com/adcFqjDbMd