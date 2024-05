Mercato : L’Inter Milan humilie le PSG pour la succession de Mbappé

🚨⚫️🔵 Lautaro Martínez has accepted Inter proposal to sign new contract at the club until June 2029!



Final details to be clarified on add-ons structure and then it will be completed.



Fixed part of the salary already accepted, all set to be signed soon, as per @SkySport. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/4UgRNiVd3N