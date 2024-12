Mercato RC Lens : Le RCL proche de boucler un joli deal à 2M€

🚨🟡🔴 EXCL: RC Lens are closing in on deal to sign 17 year old talent Andrija Bulatovic from Podgorica for fee around €2m package.



Dinamo Zagreb were also in talks for Bulatovic but RC Lens convinced the 2006 born midfielder.



Deal now at final stages. 🇲🇪 pic.twitter.com/qcmECnQxOZ