Foot Mercato : Manchester United veut piller l’AS Monaco

🚨❌ #MUFC won't trigger the buy option for #Amrabat, who will return to Fiorentina in June, confirmed.



📃 To replace the 🇲🇦 – also followed by AC Milan for the summer – the 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 club has some CM on the list including Joao #Neves, main target, Adrien #Rabiot and Youssouf #Fofana. pic.twitter.com/GpyzhDel4E