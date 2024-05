Mercato Stade Brestois : Bradley Locko intéresse l’Europe !

Aston Villa are interested in 22-year old Brest left-back, Bradley Locko who has been put up for sale for £25m. Along with Manchester City, Villa sent scouts to watch the left-back in action during a 1-1 draw with Reims on Friday 🇫🇷



