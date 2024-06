Mercato : Le plan surprenant de l’OL pour Orel Mangala

⚪️🔵🔴 News Orel #Mangala | The 26 y/o midfielder will not return to Forest as his loan with Lyon will turn into a permanent deal.



New contract valid until 2027.



But his future remains open as a transfer in summer is possible. Mangala, open to make a big step after the Euros.… pic.twitter.com/WPCMvBbWTy