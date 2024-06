FLASH Mercato : L’AC Milan officialise Paulo Fonseca !

🚨👨‍🏫 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Paulo Fonseca is the new manager of Milan! 🔴⚫️



Zlatan Ibrahimović just announced it in a press conference: "I thank Pioli, what he did for Milan remains in history. The new coach will be Paulo Fonseca." ✨✅ pic.twitter.com/OajGXV07uF