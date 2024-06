Mercato : Coup dur ! Le PSG perd deux cibles prioritaires

🚨🔴⚫️ Zlatan Ibrahimović: “Mike Maignan, Theo Hernández and Rafa Leão will stay”.



“They’re under contract, they are happy here and we don’t need to sell any player to bring in new ones”.



🇳🇱 "Zirkzee? I like him, he's good player with very good potential".