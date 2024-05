Mercato : Le Barça a trouvé le remplaçant de Lewandowski

🇺🇾 | Summary of FC Barcelona – Darwin Núñez:



Reasons why the Uruguayan player could join FC Barcelona:



🔸 FC Barcelona has an option to terminate Lewandowski's contract in 2025 if he doesn't play 50% of the games



🔹 Lewandowski's salary in 2025 will amount to 40M



🔸 The… pic.twitter.com/ydM9WnSHD7