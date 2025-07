PSG Mercato : Vers une décision fracassante de Donnarumma ?

🚨🇮🇹 Gigio Donnarumma and his camp do not rule out to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.



Even with contract expiring in June 2026 and Chevalier coming soon, Gigio could stay and compete for his spot as he did with Navas…



…and then, decide his future in the next months. pic.twitter.com/pM2JBWzHlx